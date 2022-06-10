Sign up
Photo 1479
Work Continues
Today we are all without water for several hours while they continue with the "rehabilitation" of the water pipes on our street.
10th June 2022
10th Jun 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
construction
,
men at work
,
street-92
,
30dayswild2022
