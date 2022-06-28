Previous
Outdoor Exercise by spanishliz
Photo 1497

Outdoor Exercise

These are only five pound weights, but boy do they start to feel heavy by the end of a session!
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Renee Salamon ace
Snap! I have same - they look good in the grass!
June 28th, 2022  
