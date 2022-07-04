Sign up
Photo 1503
Feeding Time
These little birds are so cute and bold. They aren’t a bit bothered that I am sitting so close to the feeder.
4th July 2022
4th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
birds
,
collage
,
chickadee
