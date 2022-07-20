Sign up
Photo 1519
Not Again!
I was not pleased to be awakened two hours earlier than I planned to get up by a squealing high pitched tool of some sort. Turns out they were patching the bits of the road that the other guys dug up.
20th July 2022
20th Jul 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
collage
,
menatwork
