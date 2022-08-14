Sign up
Photo 1544
Green Flag - Mosport, Late '70s
This might, in fact, be very early '80s but I'm not sure. This is one of the very few times I watched racing as a spectator and not from the narrow view of the timing tower.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
flag
racing
motorsports
1970s
marshal
mosport
analogaug2022
