Photo 1547
Blue Jays Baseball
This was taken at one of the many games at Exhibition Stadium that I attended between 1977 and 1983. Looks like John Mayberry on deck for the Jays, so it is 1978 or after.
17th August 2022
17th Aug 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
1540
1541
1542
1543
1544
1545
1546
1547
Tags
baseball
,
sports
,
toronto
,
toronto blue jays
,
analogaugust2022
,
exhibition stadium
