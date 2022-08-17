Previous
Blue Jays Baseball by spanishliz
Photo 1547

Blue Jays Baseball

This was taken at one of the many games at Exhibition Stadium that I attended between 1977 and 1983. Looks like John Mayberry on deck for the Jays, so it is 1978 or after.
17th August 2022

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
