Photo 1559
View from the Ferry Deck
Took this as we left Ostend harbour, after a trip that included stops in Germany and Bruges, in 1985. This was the trip with the social and athletic club of the company where I worked at the time. Camera would have been my Canon AE1 Program.
29th August 2022
29th Aug 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
sea
,
sun
,
deck
,
railing
,
ferry
,
analogaug2022
