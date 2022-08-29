Previous
Next
View from the Ferry Deck by spanishliz
Photo 1559

View from the Ferry Deck

Took this as we left Ostend harbour, after a trip that included stops in Germany and Bruges, in 1985. This was the trip with the social and athletic club of the company where I worked at the time. Camera would have been my Canon AE1 Program.
29th August 2022 29th Aug 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
427% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise