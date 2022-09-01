Sign up
Photo 1562
Analog August 2022
I managed the whole month! Some are from slides, some from negs and others scanned prints. Covers from the 1960s to the 1990s (or late '80s). For the rest of September, I think I'll play it by ear for my 'main' album.
1st September 2022
1st Sep 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3739
photos
43
followers
57
following
Tags
collage
,
analogaugust2022
