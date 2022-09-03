Sign up
Photo 1564
Fruit
My market lady brought me a nice selection of fruit this week.
3rd September 2022
3rd Sep 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
3746
photos
44
followers
58
following
428% complete
View this month »
1557
1558
1559
1560
1561
1562
1563
1564
976
609
385
133
1563
977
610
1564
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
3rd September 2022 12:33pm
Tags
fruit
,
food
,
peach
,
strawberry
,
pear
,
plum
,
sep22words
