Photo 1570
My Spot
Precious again, this time taking over my spot on the couch.
9th September 2022
9th Sep 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
cat
pet
couch
precious
Corinne C
ace
Sweet face
September 9th, 2022
