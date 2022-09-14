Previous
Cows in the Field by spanishliz
Photo 1575

Cows in the Field

This is near Listowel, Ontario (where we grew up) and I don't know when I have seen as many cows in one field as we did on this day. Even though some of them were lying down, we had beautiful sunny weather all the time we were there.
14th September 2022 14th Sep 22

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
