Photo 1575
Cows in the Field
This is near Listowel, Ontario (where we grew up) and I don't know when I have seen as many cows in one field as we did on this day. Even though some of them were lying down, we had beautiful sunny weather all the time we were there.
14th September 2022
14th Sep 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3803
photos
44
followers
58
following
432% complete
View this month »
1572
1573
1574
1575
1576
1577
1578
1579
Latest from all albums
146
147
388
624
1577
148
1578
1579
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th September 2022 3:42pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cattle
,
clouds
,
field
,
cow
,
farm
,
cows
365 Project
