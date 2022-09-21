Previous
Next
Quordle Victory! by spanishliz
Photo 1582

Quordle Victory!

If you haven't run across it, Quordle is Wordle on steroids! :) I'm so happy any time I manage to find all four words before the nine tries are up that I photograph the screen. I've had a pretty good run recently.
21st September 2022 21st Sep 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
433% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise