Photo 1582
Quordle Victory!
If you haven't run across it, Quordle is Wordle on steroids! :) I'm so happy any time I manage to find all four words before the nine tries are up that I photograph the screen. I've had a pretty good run recently.
21st September 2022
21st Sep 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
computer
,
game
,
word game
,
quordle
