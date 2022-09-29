Previous
Next
The Squirrel by spanishliz
Photo 1590

The Squirrel

Squirrelly seems to like the seeds on top of the green bin. Maybe he will leave the feeders alone if I put some there all the time.
29th September 2022 29th Sep 22

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
435% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise