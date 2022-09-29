Sign up
Photo 1590
The Squirrel
Squirrelly seems to like the seeds on top of the green bin. Maybe he will leave the feeders alone if I put some there all the time.
29th September 2022
29th Sep 22
0
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
3844
photos
44
followers
58
following
Tags
squirrel
