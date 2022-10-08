Previous
On the Buses

When "transport" was suggested as the theme for the current collage challenge, I realised that I had a number of "bus" photos already. I've put some of them together here. Top row: My Mum and her sister waiting for the bus in Dormansland (Surrey); sign on my local bus stop; Mum, boarding the coach at the end of a trip to visit me in Spain. Bottom row: Me beside a Green Line bus in East Grinstead (Sussex); sign inside Belleville city bus; local bus pulling into the Mojacar (Spain) stop.

(My Mum likely took the photo of me, so this really shouldn't qualify for the challenge, but will leave that to the judge. :) )
