Photo 1621
Laundry Day Helper
Precious is ever so helpful but won’t sit still.
30th October 2022
30th Oct 22
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
laundry
,
cat
,
pet
,
collage
,
precious
