Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 1783
One Subject - My iPhone - Day 12
Self definition?
12th April 2023
12th Apr 23
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
4299
photos
41
followers
56
following
488% complete
View this month »
1776
1777
1778
1779
1780
1781
1782
1783
Latest from all albums
1780
344
1781
1782
345
1006
1783
346
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
12th April 2023 10:27am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
iphone
,
phone
,
dictionary
,
30-shots2023
carol white
ace
Very creative shot.Fav😊
April 12th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close