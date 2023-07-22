Previous
Birds and Squirrel by spanishliz
Birds and Squirrel

The mourning dove sat on the wire for a good half hour while I was watching the chickadees and squirrels getting food.
22nd July 2023 22nd Jul 23

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
carol white
A lovely collage.Fav😊
July 22nd, 2023  
