Photo 2063
This Made Me Look Younger
This one took away a lot of wrinkles and jowls, but still gave me a mustache at least once.
17th January 2024
17th Jan 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
selfie
,
ai
,
fiveplustwo-ai
Mags
ace
Very cool! Print it, frame it and hang it in your home!
January 18th, 2024
