Previous
Photo 2140
One Subject-Bulldog Clip-Day 3
Letting me know that I should eat a pear instead of cookies.
3rd April 2024
3rd Apr 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd April 2024 11:06am
Privacy
Public
Tags
food
,
pear
,
bulldog-clip
,
30-shots2024
Mags
ace
Taking a bite out of your pear! Clever gal.
April 3rd, 2024
