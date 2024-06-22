Previous
Morning Visitor by spanishliz
Photo 2220

Morning Visitor

He was waiting for me when I went out with peanuts this morning. Some silly person (me) had left the bag of seeds outside all night so they'd already had a good feed of that!
22nd June 2024 22nd Jun 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
608% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise