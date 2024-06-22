Sign up
Previous
Photo 2220
Morning Visitor
He was waiting for me when I went out with peanuts this morning. Some silly person (me) had left the bag of seeds outside all night so they'd already had a good feed of that!
22nd June 2024
22nd Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2213
2214
2215
2216
2217
2218
2219
2220
Tags
rain
,
chipmunk
,
30dayswild-2024
