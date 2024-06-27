Sign up
Rivals
Actually, the pigeon was only interested in the seeds, and pretty well ate all of them. Squirrel likes them too, but also wants peanuts.
27th June 2024
27th Jun 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
squirrel
,
nature
,
bird
,
pigeon
,
30dayswild-2024
Mags
ace
Cute capture!
June 27th, 2024
