Fiery Orange Day Lily by spanishliz
Photo 2232

Fiery Orange Day Lily

Trying to be a bit creative with today's word: "fire".
4th July 2024 4th Jul 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Liz Milne
Mags ace
Superb capture!
July 4th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful. It is fire
July 4th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
