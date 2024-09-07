Sign up
Previous
Photo 2297
Rainy Morning
So rainy, in fact, that I just took this picture of my lilac's leaves without stepping off my front porch.
7th September 2024
7th Sep 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
7th September 2024 8:38am
Tags
nature
,
leaf
,
rainy
,
raindrops
,
lilac
