Previous
Hungry Dove by spanishliz
Photo 2315

Hungry Dove

There were some seeds there, but dove was having trouble finding them. I tossed some in the right direction, so I hope that worked.
25th September 2024 25th Sep 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
634% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise