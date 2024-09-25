Sign up
Previous
Photo 2315
Hungry Dove
There were some seeds there, but dove was having trouble finding them. I tossed some in the right direction, so I hope that worked.
25th September 2024
25th Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
25th September 2024 5:00pm
Tags
bird
,
hungry
,
dove
,
mourning dove
