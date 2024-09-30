Sign up
Previous
Photo 2320
Peekaboo Tree
I like the way they trimmed the tree to make an opening for the wires, instead of chopping the whole tree down.
30th September 2024
30th Sep 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th September 2024 2:51pm
Tags
tree
,
sky
,
blue
,
wires
,
peekaboo
