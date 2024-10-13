Sign up
Previous
Photo 2333
Happy Canadian Thanksgiving!
It's tomorrow, actually, but my niece and her hubby are here from Toronto so we all got together today at my sister's house. Chef is my brother-in-law, and he's a good one. The pickled beets (homemade) were delicious.
13th October 2024
13th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
dinner
,
food
,
squash
,
meal
,
thanksgiving
,
turkey
,
beets
,
canadian thanksgiving
