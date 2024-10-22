Previous
Kaleidoscopic Poppy by spanishliz
Kaleidoscopic Poppy

It's a single poppy in the garden at the John McCrae birthplace in Guelph, Ontario, rendered thus using KaleidaCam.
22nd October 2024

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
