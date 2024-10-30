Sign up
Photo 2350
Tidying Up
They finished my roof this morning and left everything nice and tidy all around the house. Nice guys. I gave them Halloween candy before they left :)
30th October 2024
30th Oct 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6325
photos
47
followers
58
following
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th October 2024 10:19am
Tags
roof
,
tarp
,
roofers
Mags
ace
Very sweet of you! Glad they did a good job for you. It makes a difference.
October 30th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Feels so good to have a new roof
October 30th, 2024
