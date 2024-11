Nobody Lends Him Money

This is for the current album cover challenge. My picks were:



Artist: Salmon Cove Sands (actually a provincial park in Newfoundland and Labrador)

Album title: Nobody Lends Him Money

Quotation: Everybody likes a kidder, but nobody lends him money.

Arthur Miller (1915 - 2005)



The feet belong to my sister and a friend, and the beach is on the Lake Ontario side of Prince Edward County, a few years ago.