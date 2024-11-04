Sign up
Previous
Photo 2355
Three Pumpkins
Something for the "rule of odds" prompt for one week only :)
4th November 2024
4th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6345
photos
47
followers
58
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
31st October 2024 10:52am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pumpkins
,
rule of odds
,
owo-7
Mags
ace
Nicely captured!
November 4th, 2024
summerfield
ace
nice find. well shot.
November 5th, 2024
