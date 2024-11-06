Sign up
Previous
Photo 2357
Memorial Window
This is in a nearby school, and I thought it would be good both for one week only and because it's nearly Remembrance Day.
6th November 2024
6th Nov 24
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot A540
Taken
9th September 2006 11:25am
Tags
window
school
memorial
owo-7
