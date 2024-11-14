Sign up
Photo 2365
Outside My Window
The male was there a bit earlier, but he didn't pose as nicely for me as this beauty did.
14th November 2024
14th Nov 24
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6383
photos
47
followers
58
following
647% complete
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
FinePix XP60
Taken
14th November 2024 2:59pm
Tags
bird
,
female
,
cardinal
Corinne C
ace
A proud lady Cardinal
November 14th, 2024
Zilli~
ace
Nice one
November 14th, 2024
