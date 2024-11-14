Previous
Outside My Window by spanishliz
Outside My Window

The male was there a bit earlier, but he didn't pose as nicely for me as this beauty did.
Corinne C ace
A proud lady Cardinal
November 14th, 2024  
Zilli~ ace
Nice one
November 14th, 2024  
