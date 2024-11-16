Sign up
Photo 2367
The Chef
The prompts for the text to image challenge are 'futuristic' and 'cooking' to which we're asked to add some words. I've added 'chef, cat, and cave'. Trying out OpenArt this time.
16th November 2024
16th Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
cat
,
cave
,
cooking
,
chef
,
ai
,
futuristic
,
text2image-7
,
openart
Zilli~
ace
Thumbs up
November 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
I love it!
November 16th, 2024
Carole Sandford
ace
This is fab!
November 16th, 2024
Mags
ace
How cute!
November 16th, 2024
