Previous
Photo 2370
November Flowers
This is a neighbour's garden, today. We've had some wonderful warm weather.
19th November 2024
19th Nov 24
1
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
flowers
,
garden
Mags
ace
Great colors!
November 20th, 2024
