Previous
Photo 2373
Picasso Pink
This is the pink Christmas tree that I posted a couple of days ago, given Style-Transfer's Picasso treatment.
It's been raining all day, so I'm playing...
22nd November 2024
22nd Nov 24
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
ornament
,
decoration
,
style-transfer
,
st-picasso
