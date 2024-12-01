Sign up
Previous
Photo 2382
Red Leaves
This bush/tree always is good for a photo.
1st December 2024
1st Dec 24
0
0
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6450
photos
48
followers
59
following
2375
2376
2377
2378
2379
2380
2381
2382
935
1267
2381
1256
936
2382
1268
1257
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st December 2024 3:53pm
Tags
tree
,
red
,
nature
,
leaves
,
bush
