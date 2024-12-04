Previous
It Snowed! by spanishliz
It Snowed!

We're getting a proper snow today!
4th December 2024 4th Dec 24

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Judith Johnson
Wow, that's beautiful
December 4th, 2024  
Corinne C
It is so beautiful!
December 4th, 2024  
Jessica Eby
Nice! We have had some since this past weekend, with more coming today-- though I've heard that Eastern Ontario is supposed to get a lot! Chris tells me ours will probably melt again this weekend. Anyway, yours is very pretty!
December 4th, 2024  
JackieR
What a fabulous scene
December 4th, 2024  
