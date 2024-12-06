Sign up
Previous
Photo 2387
Cheeky Bird
This one nearly landed on my head whilst I was talking to a friend on my front porch, trying to impress upon me the need to put out some seeds RIGHT NOW!
6th December 2024
6th Dec 24
2
0
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
6th December 2024 12:27pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
food
,
winter
,
bird
,
seeds
,
pigeon
Renee Salamon
ace
Love how he reflects the colour of the bin
December 6th, 2024
Mags
ace
I'd love to hear it cooing!
December 6th, 2024
