Cheeky Bird by spanishliz
Photo 2387

Cheeky Bird

This one nearly landed on my head whilst I was talking to a friend on my front porch, trying to impress upon me the need to put out some seeds RIGHT NOW!
6th December 2024 6th Dec 24

Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Renee Salamon ace
Love how he reflects the colour of the bin
December 6th, 2024  
Mags ace
I'd love to hear it cooing!
December 6th, 2024  
