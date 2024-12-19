Sign up
Photo 2400
Buddies
I visited my friend Beatrice and her kitties today. Daisy and Karnet are best buds.
19th December 2024
19th Dec 24
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
6521
photos
48
followers
60
following
2393
2394
2395
2396
2397
2398
2399
2400
1272
1285
2399
953
1273
954
2400
1286
Views
4
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
19th December 2024 2:14pm
Tags
cat
,
cats
,
daisy
,
buddies
,
karnet
Mags
ace
So cute!
December 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Awww
December 20th, 2024
