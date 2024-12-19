Previous
Buddies by spanishliz
Photo 2400

Buddies

I visited my friend Beatrice and her kitties today. Daisy and Karnet are best buds.
19th December 2024 19th Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
So cute!
December 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Awww
December 20th, 2024  
