Previous
A Friend's Christmas Tree by spanishliz
Photo 2403

A Friend's Christmas Tree

Went, with my sister, to a friend's Christmas open house today. Her tree is lovely, and she actually went to a tree farm and cut it down herself! It is a spruce, she said.
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
658% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Mags ace
What a beautiful tree!
December 23rd, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact