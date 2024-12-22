Sign up
Photo 2403
A Friend's Christmas Tree
Went, with my sister, to a friend's Christmas open house today. Her tree is lovely, and she actually went to a tree farm and cut it down herself! It is a spruce, she said.
22nd December 2024
Liz Milne
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
22nd December 2024 3:26pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tree
,
christmas
,
decorations
,
ornaments
,
christmas tree
Mags
ace
What a beautiful tree!
December 23rd, 2024
