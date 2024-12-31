Previous
Waiting for the Ball to Drop by spanishliz
Photo 2411

Waiting for the Ball to Drop

My mother always liked to watch the ball drop and I try to keep her tradition of doing that going.
31st December 2024 31st Dec 24

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Latest from all albums

Photo Details

