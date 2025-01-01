Sign up
Photo 2412
Happy New Year!
Happy Hogmanay from Angus! Teddy's having fun too.
1st January 2025
1st Jan 25
Liz Milne
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6562
photos
48
followers
60
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st January 2025 7:15pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
toys
,
teddy
,
bears
,
new year
,
angus
,
hogmanay
