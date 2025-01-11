Previous
Snow Fort! by spanishliz
Photo 2416

Snow Fort!

For the text to image challenge, I added "cat", "dog" and "fort" to the original "winter" and "snow" and came up with this. The dog must be hiding....

Done using Canva Magic Media.
11th January 2025 11th Jan 25

Liz Milne

ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
661% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Awesome
January 12th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
So cute
January 12th, 2025  
CC Folk ace
Well done!
January 12th, 2025  
Mags ace
Ha ha! Looks like a fun place to play.
January 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact