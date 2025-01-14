Sign up
Previous
Photo 2419
Morning Light
I liked the way the sun caught my broken feather.
14th January 2025
14th Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Photo Details
Tags
light
,
sunlight
,
feather
Mags
ace
Beautiful light!
January 14th, 2025
