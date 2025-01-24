Sign up
Previous
Photo 2429
Outside My Window (Again)
My phone wouldn't capture this the way I wanted, so I picked up my little Fujifilm camera of a change. Yesterday's snow has left little caps on my Rose of Sharon plant.
24th January 2025
24th Jan 25
0
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so.
Photo Details
Tags
snow
,
light
,
window
,
winter
,
morning
,
cap
,
rose of sharon
