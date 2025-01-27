Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2432
Windows of Belleville
I've taken these over many years, just walking around Belleville. Some are downtown others are from neighbourhood walks. The stained glass one is in Albert College, a nearby school.
27th January 2025
27th Jan 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6600
photos
48
followers
60
following
666% complete
View this month »
2425
2426
2427
2428
2429
2430
2431
2432
Latest from all albums
971
2430
1290
1291
972
2431
2432
1292
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
windows
,
collage
,
belleville
,
befunky
,
mfpiac-137
Mags
ace
Lovely captures outside and inside!
January 27th, 2025
JackieR
ace
Lovely collection
January 27th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close