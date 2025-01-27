Previous
Windows of Belleville by spanishliz
Windows of Belleville

I've taken these over many years, just walking around Belleville. Some are downtown others are from neighbourhood walks. The stained glass one is in Albert College, a nearby school.
Liz Milne

I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Mags ace
Lovely captures outside and inside!
January 27th, 2025  
JackieR ace
Lovely collection
January 27th, 2025  
