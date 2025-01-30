Sign up
Photo 2435
Snowscape
Though this looks like a lot of snow, it is actually a row of some very small drifts alongside someone's driveway.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
6607
photos
48
followers
60
following
667% complete
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
30th January 2025 9:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
drift
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Nice pov
January 30th, 2025
