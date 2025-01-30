Previous
Snowscape by spanishliz
Snowscape

Though this looks like a lot of snow, it is actually a row of some very small drifts alongside someone's driveway.
30th January 2025 30th Jan 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice pov
January 30th, 2025  
