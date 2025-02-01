Sign up
Photo 2437
FOR Kitchen 1
The sentiment on the (upside down) magnet should explain why you won't be seeing any long shots of my kitchen. This is a close up of the fridge door, taken with my phone on Silvertone setting.
1st February 2025
1st Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
2430
2431
2432
2433
2434
2435
2436
2437
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
1st February 2025 11:20pm
Tags
kitchen
,
bw
,
for2025
