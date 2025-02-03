Sign up
Previous
Photo 2439
FOR 3 - Out, if not About
I had to stay in to await a delivery (and it was cold and snowy), so just took this from my front steps. At least the wee animals were out and about!
3rd February 2025
3rd Feb 25
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone SE (2nd generation)
Taken
3rd February 2025 8:57am
Tags
snow
,
tracks
,
winter
,
steps
,
paw prints
,
for2025
