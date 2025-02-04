Sign up
Previous
Photo 2440
FOR 4 - Out and About (a Bit)
Looking up at one of my favourite trees on the other side of the crescent, with fresh snow.
4th February 2025
4th Feb 25
2
1
Liz Milne
ace
@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
Tags
tree
,
snow
,
winter
,
bw
,
out and about
,
for2025
vaidas
ace
Nice
February 4th, 2025
Dave
ace
Trippy. It does strange things to my eyes
February 4th, 2025
