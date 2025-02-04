Previous
FOR 4 - Out and About (a Bit) by spanishliz
FOR 4 - Out and About (a Bit)

Looking up at one of my favourite trees on the other side of the crescent, with fresh snow.
4th February 2025 4th Feb 25

Liz Milne

@spanishliz
I enjoy taking photographs and try not to take myself too seriously when doing so. I long ago gave up the notion of taking...
vaidas
Nice
February 4th, 2025  
Dave
Trippy. It does strange things to my eyes
February 4th, 2025  
